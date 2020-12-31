Govt removes Mufti Muneeb as Ruet-e-Hilal chief

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday removed Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman and appointed Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad as the new Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the newly constituted committee will consist of 19 members, including the chairman.

Meanwhile, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Fazlur Rahim, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Syed Ali Qarar Naqvi, Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri have been appointed as the committee’s members.

Moreover, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Fazal Jameel Rizvi, Qari Mirullah, Sahibzada Habibullah Chishti, Mufti Zamir Sajid have also been appointed as members of the committee.

The committee will also include representatives fromSUPARCO, the Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.