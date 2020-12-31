close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
Agencies
December 31, 2020

Petrol price likely to rise from tomorrow

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol in the country is likely to rise beginning January 1, 2020, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, where it has suggested to increase petrol prices by Rs2.75, per sources.

Moreover, Ogra has asked the division to increase the price of diesel by Rs3, sources said, adding that the finance ministry would take a final decision after consulting Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will be announced tomorrow (Thursday), sources added.

