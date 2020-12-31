‘No liquor in teapots’, S Africa’s restaurants warned

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's police minister has warned the restaurants not to hide alcohol in teapots to try and get around a fresh ban on the sale of liquor.

The President Cyril Ramaphosa said the “reckless behaviour” caused by drinking, increased the risk of spreading Covid-19 pandemic as he announced the ban. A new, faster-spreading variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in South Africa about two weeks ago. He said it had become “well-established” in the country. As part of a new slew of restrictions aimed at the restricting further transmission, he has banned gatherings except for funerals, imposed a curfew between 21:00 and 06:00, and ordered all shops, bars and other venues to shut by 20:00.

peaking at a press conference on Tuesday after the new measures came into effect, the Police Minister Bheki Cele warned that the restaurants may lose their trading licenses and owners may also be prosecuted if they flouted the ban. “Don't put alcohol in your teapots in restaurants. Don't put alcohol in the bottles written 0 percent alcohol. We know your tricks, don't do that”, said the president. He warned the restaurants that the authorities were aware of ‘their tricks” to hide alcohol in teapots.

“If we find that there is something different in the teapots and not tea - we will make sure that you lose your [trading] license.” To beat a hard lockdown imposed in April and May during the first Covid-19 wave some restaurants sought to evade a ban on liquor sales by serving drinks in teapots and other containers. The slew of restrictions announced on Monday (December 29) had been put into place until mid-January and would be enforced by the police with support from the army.