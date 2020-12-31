Village, Panchayat Councils: ECP asks Punjab govt to okay names by Jan 10

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday called on the government of Punjab to get the names of village and Panchayat councils approved by January 10; otherwise the ECP would publish old names of Village and Panchayat Councils.

To this effect, a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which members of the Election Commission, secretary Election Commission, secretary Local Government Punjab, director Military Land Cantonment and other officers participated.

The secretary Election Commission said the Local Government Act and the Village and Panchayat Act came into force on May 4, 2019. The provincial government is bound by the law to establish local government bodies in the province within 21 months. And elections must be held before February 3, 2021, according to the law.

The steps taken by the Punjab government to hold local body elections were reviewed. On the inquiry of the Election Commission, the secretary Local Government Punjab could not give a satisfactory answer regarding the dates of holding the elections and the names of Village and Panchayat Councils. The Election Commission expressed its indignation over this.

In addition, a consultative meeting on election dates has been convened by the Election Commission Secretariat on January 6, 2021. In this context, orders were issued to send a representative from the Punjab government for legal advice regarding the announcement of dates on local body elections.

The Election Commission also directed the office to expedite the registration of electoral groups wishing to participate in the elections so as to ensure that the elections are held as soon as possible.