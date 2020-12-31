Case to be filed against Imran for speaking against army: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said she would fight for the rights of Kashmiris, and alleged that it was Imran Khan who had lost the case of Kashmir to Indian Prime Minister Modi.

While addressing the party workers on the occasion of the foundation day of PML-N Kashmir Chapter, the PML-N vice-president said, “Imran Khan was terming Nawaz Sharif as a friend of Modi, while he, himself, has lost the case of Kashmir to India." She further announced to lead the PML-N election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), adding that they respected all the institutions, including the Pakistan Army, and did not speak against the national entity.

Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N would get a case registered against Imran Khan on the basis of his past speeches against the country’s army. "Imran Khan is threatening us that his government will get a case registered against the PML-N for speaking against Pakistan but I want to tell him that we will also request for registering a case against him on the basis of his 10 to 12-year-old speeches”.

Maryam claimed that as she left the house of Ahsan Iqbal, she was told by his colleagues to change her way as four vehicles of agencies had been allegedly chasing her but she refused to change her way, saying she was not afraid of such acts.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Islamabad, marking PML-N Kashmir's foundation day, Maryam Nawaz once again came down on Imran Khan, saying the “selected” PM had been rejected. She said the government was “deluded”, if it thought Khawaja Asif's arrest would deter the PML-N’s struggle. She stated that the lions of PML-N would fight courageously against them. “Imran Khan will have to go”, she said, adding that Nawaz Sharif had foretold that Imran Khan would not be able to run the government and he should go and play cricket. "Today time has proven Nawaz Sharif right”.

Maryam said PM Imran Khan had admitted that he was brought into power without any preparation, saying “when a weak prime minister takes office, an enemy like India can attack easily. Every act of oppression of the government has only strengthened me."

The PML-N vice-president said to-date, “no reference has been filed in the case for which Nawaz Sharif was arrested”. She said the government accused Nawaz of all sorts of things and used various tactics, including charges of treason as well as “issuing fatwas”.