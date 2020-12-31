PTI senators ask opposition to resign ahead of new year

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada have challenged the opposition to resign today, so that the new year could start well.

Talking to media persons here, Senator Faisal Javed said that the issue of resignations was a flop show and added that it has become a joke now. He alleged that the opposition always blackmailed Prime Minister Imran Khan on every issue including Kashmir issue, corona pandemic abd the FATF legislation. He said the opposition had instantly begun to claim government's failure after the prime minister had barely finished his first speech.

Senator Faisal Javed contended that ‘whenever they(opposition) asks for NRO, we will tell the public the truth of their true intentions. He maintained that only the chief executive could give NRO and wondered how could the opposition give NRO to the government. “If Imran Khan cannot give NRO, then why the opposition is asking him to give them one. We are ready to negotiate on national and public issues from day one but not on NRO.