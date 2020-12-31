close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Mufti Kifayat warns against being booked under treason charges

National

 
December 31, 2020

MANSEHRA: JUI leader Mufti Kifayatullah has said that he would move a court of law for justice if the federal government booked him under the treason charges. “I respect all the security establishments of the country and never spoke against any of them but the federal cabinet wants me booked under Article 6,” he said.

