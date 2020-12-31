Mufti Kifayat warns against being booked under treason charges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: JUI leader Mufti Kifayatullah has said that he would move a court of law for justice if the federal government booked him under the treason charges. “I respect all the security establishments of the country and never spoke against any of them but the federal cabinet wants me booked under Article 6,” he said.