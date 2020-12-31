close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Protesters torch temple in Karak

National

December 31, 2020

KARAK: Enraged protesters set on fire a Hindu temple over its expansion in the Teri area here on Wednesday.

Police sources said the people led by clerics went to the temple located in Teri area, forcibly stopped its expansion work and set it on fire. Later, hundreds of people started demolishing the temple with spades and other iron tools. The local clerics were of the opinion that they had accepted the verdict of the apex court on the temple, but would not accept anything beyond that decision.

