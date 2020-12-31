10 file papers for Pk-63 by-poll

NOWSHERA: Ten candidates belonging to various political parties submitted nomination papers for the by-election for provincial assembly constituency PK-63. The candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam submitted nomination papers for the by-polls for KP-63. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel.