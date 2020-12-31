Resistance if authorities disrupt brick kilns’ function

MULTAN: Brick kiln owners Wednesday announced restarting their brick kilns from January 1, 2021, and warned if authorities interfered, they would resist. Addressing a press conference, All Pakistan Kiln Association central president Amjad Jagwal said the whole world had rejected Zigzag technology but it was being imposed on them forcibly.

He said brick kiln owners and workers were not affiliated with any political party and the functioning of brick kilns was a matter of life and death and they would fight for their right, come what may. Jagwal said all kiln owners were ready to move to better environmentally-friendly alternative technology instead of zigzag one.

He said if brick kilns were not allowed to run from January 1st, the kiln workers across the province would besiege the Chief Minister House and would launch a restless agitation. He said contacts have been refreshed with the APKA members in south Punjab and across the province for opening the kilns and there was a unanimous appeal to the government do not force them to adopt Zigzag technology.

Jagwal said the brick kilns were in favour of the government's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign for a clean and environment. He said there was an alternate to zigzag technology and that mechanism should be adopted.

He said the brick kiln owners had closed the kilns from November 7 to December 31 acknowledging the government's writ in compliance with the Supreme Court order, but now it is the turn of the government to consider the plight of children and families of brick kiln workers.