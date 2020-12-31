JI announces protest if Lahore not cleaned by Jan 10

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced taking to the streets in protest if the government did not take steps to clean the City by 10 January.

The corruption of previous rulers and the incompetence of the present government turned the city of gardens into a huge pile of rubbish, said JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid addressing a press conference here Wednesday. He said the year 2021 should be a year of relief for the people.

He said the masses already suffering from COVID-19 were left unprotected against any other epidemic due to the filth. He alleged that the poor performance and incompetence of LWMC completely exposed after the termination of cleaning contracts with Turkish companies. He warned that if the city administration did not take steps to clean the city by 10 January, the JI would launch agitation against it.