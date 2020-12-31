‘WHO data about corona an eye-opener’

LAHORE: Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) data about corona pandemic is an eye opener for all of us. He stressed on taking maximum precautions, keeping in view past experiences and learning from the situation facing other countries, especially with regard to the second wave. In a press statement on Wednesday, the Principal said there was no doubt that due to the government’s strategy Pakistan had outperformed as compared to other countries and corona was fought in the best possible way by giving new term of soft lockdown which was introduced to keep the economy afloat along with precautionary measures.

Prof Al-freed Zafar emphasised that so far children and women have been relatively less affected by the pandemic while older people and especially patients with high blood pressure and diabetes were at higher risk. He advised the citizens to take this situation seriously. It is not possible for any government to deal with the pandemic alone, it is necessary to create awareness to control COVID-19.