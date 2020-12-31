Governor Sarwar lauds efforts to promote Pak-China bilateral trade

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) in promoting bilateral trade between the two countries with transfer of modern technology into Pakistan.

In a meeting with PCJCCI president SM Naveed at Governor House here Wednesday, the governor discussed hurdles to promoting trade and investment relations between China and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by senior vice-president Daud Ahmed, vice-president Khalid Raffique Ch and executive members Moazzam Ali Ghurki and Zaki Ijaz of PCJCCI. The governor appreciated taking up PCJCCI proposals to federal and provincial departments concerned for successful implementation of PCJCCI progressive plans to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China.

SM Naveed informed the governor that his chamber aims to address problems of Chinese investors arise due to lack of investment in Pakistan. He said most of the time security agencies do not clear visas of foreign business.

Daud Ahmed said various areas in the world are water logging and salinity problems, which are intensified by a myriad of factors including use of wastewaters for irrigation, unsuitable cropping pattern, torrential rains and floods, lack of sufficient drainage, uncontrolled drainage, lack of adequate knowledge, wrong management decisions, poor construction and rehabilitation rates of drainage systems, increase of irrigation systems without paying any attention to their adverse impacts on soil and quality of water resources, etc.

We want to introduce technological advancement in water logging and sanitation and for this we have urged Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan, he said. Khalid Raffique Ch said: “In 2021, we will be conducting a mega business conference to promote foreign exchange to attract Chinese companies for the investment.”