Supreme Court expresses concern over escape of suspects from courts

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the inefficiency of police to arrest the suspects despite dismissal of their bail applications.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi were hearing a petition, at the Lahore Registry, against Sargodha Police for not arresting a suspect despite seven months of his bail rejection. The DPO Sargodha told the bench that a committee had been constituted and the suspect would be arrested within a week. The bench observed that the incidents involving escape of suspects from the courts after denial of bail has become a routine affair. The bench directed the Sargodha police to arrest the suspect in two days and submit the compliance report.

During the hearing, Justice Naqvi also took notice of the appearance of an additional IG without uniform. The officer claimed that the rules allowed him to appear without uniform before the court. The judge observed that it seemed the officer had no idea what he was saying and where he was standing.

A provincial law officer stated that a circular was issued to all police officers of Punjab for arresting the suspects who were not on bail. He pointed out that as many as 545 suspects were denied pre-arrest bail from the sessions courts of the province. Of them, 322 were arrested so far, he added.