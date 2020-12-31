close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

Ten file papers for by-poll

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: Up to 10 candidates belonging to various political parties submitted nomination papers for the by-election for provincial assembly constituency PK-63.

The candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam submitted nomination papers for the by-polls for KP-63.

