Thu Dec 31, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

65 stolen vehicles, 25 bikes recovered

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

MARDAN: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 65 stolen vehicles and 25 motorbikes and arrested two auto thieves, a senior police officer said.

Speaking at a news conference here, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan said that Anti-Car Lifting Cell recovered 65 vehicles lifted from Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.

He added that 50 vehicles were stolen from Punjab, four from Islamabad and one from Sindh.

The DPO added that 41 vehicles were handed over to owners after completion of legal proceedings.

