PFF to conduct Specialised Coaching Courses

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is set to conduct Specialised Courses for Fitness and Goalkeeping Coaching in collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation in 2021.

The Goalkeeping Level-1 courses will be held from February 1-6 and from October 2-7. The Fitness Coaching Level-1A course will be conducted from March 1-5.

All courses will be held in Lahore. The course instructors will be appointed by the AFC.

It will be for the first time that the AFC Specialised Coaching Certificate Courses will be conducted in Pakistan by the PFF.

"We are thrilled for this huge opportunity to improve the experience and profile of our coaches. It is the first time AFC Specialised Coaching Certificate courses are being conducted in our country and we are really thankful for the confidence that AFC is putting on us to deliver them here,” said PFF National Technical Director Daniel Limones.