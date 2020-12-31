Dogar praises Sadhana for disbanding ‘unconstitutional’ bodies

KARACHI: Former vice-president of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Malik Aamir Dogar has appreciated the “constitutional” steps taken by the PFF normaliation committee acting chairman Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana.

“I endorse and support the steps taken by Munir Sadhana for upholding the sanctity of the PFF Constitution” Dogar said.

He said that the formation of provincial and district Normalization Committees was illegal and in breach of the PFF Statutes Article 36 and 90. These committees had been formed to support a favourite group, he said and added that these committees took illegal and unconstitutional steps to undermine the true stakeholders of football.

Dogar, also a PTI MNA, has been vocal against the decisions taken by the PFF Normalisation Committee in the past.

He urged Sadhana and other members of the Normalisation Committee to put in all their energies to organise free, fair and transparent elections of PFF at the earliest.

Dogar also expressed his appreciation for the positive stance of FIFA and AFC in resolving the football issues of Pakistan. “I hope that the normalisation committee will utilise this new extension period to conduct free, fair and transparent PFF elections, from districts till federation levels. Pakistan Football Federation normalisation committee shall have our complete support in the election process as we want our football back on track at the earliest,” he said.

He hoped that the new leadership of PFF after the elections would put Pakistan football on the right track.

FIFA had installed the NC in September last year to hold the PFF elections by June 2020. However, the NC failed to meet its deadline. The deadline was then extended until December 31, 2020.

But still it failed to conduct elections. FIFA has now extended the deadline to June 30, 2021. Recently FIFA gave interim charge to Sadhana, one of NC’s senior members, till the appointment of the new chairman. Sadhana the other day dissolved all the provincial and district NCs which had been formed by the outgoing chairman Humza Khan in the second week of this month in the light of constitutional provisions which did not allow formation of such entities.