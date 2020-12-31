Shaheen passes concussion test

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was struck on the helmet by a rising delivery from Neil Wagner on the last day of the first Test against New Zealand, has been declared fit after passing a concussion test.

Dr Sohail Ahmed, who is accompanying the team in New Zealand, conducted a concussion test on the bowler. However, Shaheen would remain under observation for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan squad has reached Christchurch for the second Test starting from January 3. Team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis, however, has left for Pakistan to join his family.