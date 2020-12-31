PHA launches ‘Adopt a Plant’ campaign

Rawalpindi: In order to make the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Movement’ successful and result oriented, a special campaign by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has kicked off in which Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain personally donated 50,000 saplings to PHA.

The PHA vice chairman after visiting the different areas including G.T. Road, Airport Road, Rawal Road and different parks, told the journalists that PHA would involve the traders, industrialists, philanthropists and all civil society members including students and house wives to beautify their houses, surrounding areas and the whole city.