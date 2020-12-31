5 die of COVID-19, 202 test positive

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another five lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 953 while 202 new cases have been reported from the region that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities to 49,311.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another 166 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from ICT taking tally to 37,556 while the virus claimed another three lives from the federal capital taking death toll to 415.

To date, a total of 33253 confirmed patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the illness in ICT has got to 3,888 on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning here that record high 700 patients belonging to the federal capital have achieved cure from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, another two patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 538. As many as 36 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking tally to 11,755 of which 10439 have been discharged after treatment. On Wednesday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi was 778.

According to the district health office Rawalpindi, the number of admitted patients belonging to the district at the healthcare facilities was 77 on Wednesday while 701 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.