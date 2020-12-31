Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province and is blessed with ample natural resources. However, the province has little to zero employment opportunities for its residents. The rate of unemployment in the province has been increasing steadily. Many people have to take up low-paying jobs so that they’re able to afford food for their families. Many educated people even commit suicide after they fail to find a good job. Also, rising inflation has made it even more difficult for the people to make ends meet. The prices of essential commodities are increasing. On the other hand, the salaries are stagnant. A labourer who earns Rs10,000 per month cannot cover his monthly expenses of Rs15,000. Balochistan has the highest poverty rate in Pakistan. The people of Balochistan keep asking the government to create job opportunities in the province but never receive any proper response.

The Balochistan government must pay attention to this issue and take serious steps to create job opportunities in the province.

Asim Baloch

Hub