Goodbye, 2020

The year 2020 has tested our patience. Despite not seeing our friends and sometimes even our families in person, we managed to stay in touch. And by keeping our distance, we have shown how much we care about our loved ones. We have had to find other ways to support those who need it. In a sense, this year has united us more than ever. We have been grateful to those who are saving lives. This year allowed us to look at our lives in a different way. This year has made us remember what a marvellous place our planet is. Let’s say goodbye to this difficult year and greet the new one with our heads held high.

Mispha Mushad

Jhelum