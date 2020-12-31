New tremors shake Croatia after deadly quake

PETRINJA: Fresh tremors shook Croatia on Wednesday as the Adriatic country was still picking up the pieces of a deadly earthquake that claimed seven lives and reduced buildings to rubble the day before.

The series of aftershocks jangled nerves in towns south of Zagreb where Tuesday’s major 6.4-magnitude flattened village homes, left gaping holes in buildings and crushed cars under mountains of bricks.

Many in and around the hard-hit town of Petrinja spent a sleepless night in fear of new tremors, with some opting to stay in their cars or shelter in a nearby military barracks.

In the nearby village of Majske Poljane, five were killed by the quake that mangled homes and farm buildings.

Tuesday’s dead also included young girl who was struck by falling debris on a street in Petrinja, and another man who was buried beneath rubble in a nearby village church, a priest told state news agency HINA.

Rescue teams with dogs spent the night scouring ruins in the area, but no new victims were found by the mountain rescue service, the organisation’s chief Josip Granic told reporters. At least 20 people were injured, Croatian police said, while at least six were rescued alive Tuesday from the wreckage.

The European Union’s crisis management chief, Janez Lenarcic, was due to visit Petrinja on Wednesday.