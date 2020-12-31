Panel formed to make next census accurate, acceptable: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has constituted a five-member committee headed by Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, with the objective to ensure that the next census is not only accurate but also inspires confidence amongst all stakeholders as being a true reflection of population in all regions of the country.

The committee has the mandate to review the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used for Census-2017, and recommend the modern methodologies being adopted for censuses in the region and the globe for the conduct of upcoming census, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. It has the mandate to compare the regional and globally adopted census questionnaires and proposals for improvement, besides reviewing mode of data collection (manual /electronic) for provision of timely and credible results and recommendations.

The committee has also been tasked to adopt innovative tools and technologies for geo-referenced enumeration up to the household level for upcoming census in order to review the best practices of field operations, including monitoring, supervision and data processing, so as to minimise omissions and errors. It is formed for the complete coverage and to devise strategy for confidence building measures of all stakeholders for smooth completion of census operations for increasing reliability, credibility of census results.

The committee comprises Muhammad Ahmed Zubair, chief economist; Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics; Dr G Arif, demographer and independent researcher; and Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, demographer, independent researcher and representative of National Database and Registration Authority.

Sixth Population and Housing Census-2017 was conducted from March 15 to May 25, 2017 and provisional results were released in August 2017 with the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The cabinet in its February 11 meeting had constituted five-member committee to deliberate and make recommendations for approval of final results of Census-2017. After deliberations the committee had submitted its recommendations to the cabinet that forwarded the same to the CCI for final decision.