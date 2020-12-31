UK approves Oxford/AZ vaccine for mass rollout

LONDON: A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved for use in the UK, with the first jabs expected to be given on Monday.

The jab, which has been described as a “game changer”, was given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccine is a “great British success story” and “hundreds of thousands” of doses would be available for rollout next week, including to care homes.

He told Sky News: “I am now, with this approval this morning, highly confident that we can get enough vulnerable people vaccinated by the spring that we can now see the route out of this pandemic.”

He said there would be a difficult few weeks ahead but the “vaccine provides that route out” of the pandemic. “We have all just got to hold our nerve over the weeks to come.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “It is truly fantastic news – and a triumph for British science – that the @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use. We will now move to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.”

The news comes amid increasing strain on hospitals in England, where the number of Covid-19 patients is the highest it has been during the pandemic.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine, enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

Hancock said the plan is to vaccinate all vulnerable groups first, but all adults, including the under-50s, will eventually be offered a jab.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the jab is “safe and effective”, while Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, said her team of scientists and clinicians had “very carefully and methodically and rigorously reviewed all the data on safety, on effectiveness, and on quality”.

She added: “No corners, whatsoever, have been cut.

“The safety of the public always comes first.”

Dr Raine said each batch of vaccines is individually checked and the first batch of the new jabs was released last night. She added: “Having an effective vaccine is the best way to protect us, and may save tens of thousands of lives.”

Data published in The Lancet medical journal in early December showed the vaccine was 62 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 among a group of 4,440 people given two standard doses of the vaccine, when compared with 4,455 people given a placebo drug.

Of 1,367 people given a half first dose of the vaccine followed by a full second dose, there was 90 per cent protection against Covid-19 when compared with a control group of 1,374 people.

The MHRA has authorised two full doses of the vaccine, with the second dose given four to 12 weeks after the first.

It said the vaccine was up to 80 per cent effective when there was a three-month interval between the first and second doses, according to data that has yet to be published in a medical journal.

A first dose of the jab gives about 70 per cent effectiveness from three weeks after immunisation until a second dose at 12 weeks, according to the MHRA and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The MHRA said it could not recommend a half-dose, full-dose regime for the Oxford vaccine, saying it was “not borne out” by the full analysis.

The Oxford vaccine can be stored in a standard fridge, unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, which needs cold storage of around minus 70C. This means the Oxford vaccine is easier to roll out to places such as care homes and GP surgeries.