Imran calls for steps to foil Indian media’s propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Indian media was trying to divert the world’s attention from the government’s illegal steps in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), grave human rights violations and threats to regional peace from the implementation of its fascist agenda through a “negative and baseless propaganda” against Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting to review the negative propaganda and disinformation campaign, including hybrid warfare launched by the Indian media against Pakistan, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister further observed that the objective of such nefarious propaganda was to create anarchy in the country.

The meeting was attended by foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, information minister Shibli Faraz, interior minister Sheikh Rashid, communications minister Murad Saeed, PM’s aide on national security Dr Moeed Yusuf, and the focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid, among others.

The Prime Minister called for effective measures to foil the Indian media’s negative propaganda and creation of public awareness in this regard. He stressed that such baseless and concocted campaigns should be countered with facts and the real face of India should be exposed before the international community and the public.