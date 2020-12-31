Nawaz’s passport to be cancelled on Feb 16, says Sheikh Rashid

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport would be cancelled on February 16 next year.

Speaking to reporters, Rashid said the passport of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will be cancelled “after due process” on February 16, 2021, without offering further details.

Sharif has been in the United Kingdom since November last year. He was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later, he was allowed to travel to the UK for treatment. Sharif has remained in the UK, much to the chagrin of the government, which is in contact with British authorities to extradite the former premier.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said earlier that it was up to the British government to decide on the extradition of the former premier.

Earlier this month, the deposed premier was declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court in two cases for his continuous absence from accountability court proceedings.

Rashid also spoke about other political issues, telling reporters he had earlier predicted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would duly contest the Senate elections and added that it meant that the party would also participate in by-elections.

Criticising the opposition, the minister said they were “now united to save plundered public funds”. Referring to Khawaja Asif, who was taken into National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody on Tuesday, the interior minister said those opting for an Aqama (a Gulf work permit) “apparently have no regard for their motherland”. He also announced that visas for all countries, including Afghanistan and China, would be issued online from January 1. He also announced that an “important press conference” to be held on Friday in Peshawar.