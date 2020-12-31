Pakistan to buy 1m vaccines as Covid toll tops 10,000

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll exceeded the grim milestone of 10,000 on Wednesday, as the government developed a mechanism — the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) — to ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

The NIMS will enable automated phase-wise registration of citizens for Covid-19 vaccine through SMS/ internet portals, based on computerised national identity card numbers, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told in a meeting.

The NCOC in a statement said: “The NIMS will be made available by mid-January.” It added that the immunisation mechanism would be communicated to citizens shortly. The NIMs initiative was taken in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The forum further said the government was in close liaison with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for its early availability in the country.

Planning minister Asad Umar, who chairs meetings of the NCOC, tweeted later in the day that he attended a meeting of a cabinet committee for the procurement of vaccines. “Authorised procurement of more than one million vaccines which will cover all frontline health workers, as soon as DRAP expert committee approves vaccine,” he said. “Target is to deploy these vaccines within 1st quarter of 2021.”

The development came as 55 more people died of coronavirus in the 24-hours leading to Wednesday, taking the nationwide death toll to 10,047. Of the total, Punjab leads with 3,982 fatalities, followed by Sindh 3,520, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,627, Islamabad 415, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 220, Balochistan 182 and Gilgit-Baltistan 101.

About 2,155 people tested positive for the virus in the same period, taking active infections to 37,080. The NCOC data showed that 2,219 patients are in critical condition, 299 of whom are on ventilators. Multan is currently leading in ventilators’ occupancy at Multan 44 per cent, followed by Islamabad 41 per cent, Lahore 32 per cent and Peshawar 30 per cent.

Peshawar, on the other hand, was leading in oxygen beds occupancy at 63 per cent, followed by Multan 39 per cent, Islamabad 35 per cent and Rawalpindi 30 per cent.

Pakistan’s national positivity ratio stood at 5.92 per cent on Wednesday, with the highest ratio observed in Karachi at 13.84 per cent, followed by Hyderabad 8.79 per cent and Swat 7.89 per cent.