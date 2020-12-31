close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 31, 2020

Clarification

Business

 
December 31, 2020

Apropos The News item titled “JS Bank signs credit guarantee agreement with PMRC” which stated that Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor, SBP were present at the event, JS Bank would clarify that these individuals were not present at the same. The error is regretted.

Latest News

More From Business