Clarification

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Apropos The News item titled “JS Bank signs credit guarantee agreement with PMRC” which stated that Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor, SBP were present at the event, JS Bank would clarify that these individuals were not present at the same. The error is regretted.