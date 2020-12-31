close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Gold rates rise Rs100/tola

December 31, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs100/tola to Rs113,650/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, price of 10 grams gold raised Rs86 to Rs97,436, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $2 to $1,880/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.

