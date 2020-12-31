‘2020, an outstanding year for water, hydropower’

LAHORE: The 2020 proved to be exceptional in terms of launching water and hydropower projects in the country, as Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) hit historic milestones in these sectors during the year, an official said on Wednesday.

“Besides generating highest-ever low-cost hydel electricity, WAPDA also initiated construction work on the long-delayed mega multi-purpose Diamer Basha Dam Project in 2020,” the official said in a statement.

“WAPDA hydel generation continued to surge during 2020 too, while as many as 22 hydel power stations owned and operated by the authority across the country generated 38.3 billion units, which is the highest-ever generation in a year.”

The official said this record generation included 12.08 billion units from Tarbela, 4.98 billion units from Tarbela 4th Extension, 6.48 billion units from Ghazi Barotha, 5.76 billion units from Mangla, 4.93 billion units from Neelum Jhelum and 4.07 billion units from rest of the hydel power stations.

WAPDA hydel generation in 2020 stood at 3.8 billion units more, if compared with that of 2019, benefitting the country with about Rs.53.2 billion, as the national exchequer had to bear the brunt of Rs.53.2 billion if this additional electricity would have been generated through thermal source, he added.

Removing obstacles in the way to implementing the project, WAPDA started in July this year construction of Diamer Basha Dam - a vital project for water, food and energy security of the country with gross water storage of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF), live water storage of 6.4 MAF and power generation of 4500 megawatt (MW).

Despite Corona Virus Pandemic, construction work continued satisfactorily on Mohmand Dam during 2020, the official said adding that the project was initiated in May 2019.

“With completion of Mohmand, Diamer Basha, Dasu and several other on-going projects from 2024 to 2029, hydel power generation will enhance from existing 9389 MW to about 20500 MW - more than double - with addition of 11122 MW,” the WAPDA spokesperson said.

Similarly, he said the live water storage capacity in the country was also expected to increase from the existing 15.1 MAF to 23.4 MAF with an addition of 8.3 MAF.