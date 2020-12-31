KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on Friday, January 1, 2021, which will be observed as the ‘Bank holiday’, a statement said on Wednesday.

All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealing on the above date. However, all employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office, as usual, it said.