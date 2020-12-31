close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

Bank holiday

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on Friday, January 1, 2021, which will be observed as the ‘Bank holiday’, a statement said on Wednesday.

All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealing on the above date. However, all employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office, as usual, it said.

Latest News

More From Business