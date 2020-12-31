Local products

According to news reports published by international media outlets, Iran has begun the first human trial of the locally made coronavirus vaccine. Iran is one of the hardest hit Middle Eastern countries by the Covid-19 pandemic. The vaccine is reported to have been developed by a state-owned pharmaceutical conglomerate. There is a lesson to learn from Iran, which is under stringent sanctions, on the value of being a self-reliant country.

One suggests that our Ministry of Science and Technology and our Ministry of Health, which receive billions of rupees in government-approved funds, must set aside a certain amount of funds for the research and development of the Covid-19 vaccine. Instead of asking for millions of dollars out of the borrowed funds for the import of the vaccine, the government should focus on developing a vaccine in the country.

Huma A Majeed

Karachi