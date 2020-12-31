Sincere leaders

This refers to the letter ‘Laudable honesty’ (Dec 30) by Dr Najeeb A Khan written in response to my letter which was published on December 26. The prime minister’s admission that he assumed power without any preparations is hardly praiseworthy. Imran Khan has struggled for 22 years. These two decades are enough to learn about the country’s affairs. Within this time period, a person can start school from Grade 1 and end up getting a PhD degree. Just by reading newspapers and watching political shows on the TV, Imran Khan would have learnt a lot.

Also, his admission would have had some significance if it was followed by at least some remedial measures like making important appointments purely on merit – as mentioned by the letter-writer. A sincere leader cares more about the people than his favourites.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi