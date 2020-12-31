Peaceful Pakistan

This refers to the letter ‘Street crimes’ (Dec 28) by Engr Asim Nawab. The writer has talked about a sudden surge in street crimes in Islamabad. It is true that the sitting government is struggling to maintain law and order in the city. Previously, between 2004 and 2014, Pakistan was witnessing an increase in the crime rate. When the PML-N took charge, it utilised the existing resources properly and restored law and order. Before 2014, no one could have imagined that Karachi would witness a drop in the crime rate. Under the government of the PML-N, peace and normalcy returned to the metropolitan city. It is unfortunate that the situation is getting worse under the existing government. There is an unprecedented increase in the number of motorcycle theft and mobile phone and purse snatching. In Sindh, travellers who are going to Dadu, Johi, Wahi Pandhi or Haji Khan are often robbed of their valuable belongings.

Sindh’s Dadu district doesn’t have proper road infrastructure. Also, the area doesn’t have any public transportation system. Many villagers travel by motorcycle to reach nearby cities. These motorcyclists are a frequent target of robbers. An increase in crimes has created a lot of stress among the people. The government should pay attention to these issues.

Fahad Rind

Johi