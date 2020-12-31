A national dialogue

The ongoing attacks and counter attacks between the government and the opposition will take the country to nowhere. On the other hand, these attacks will destabilise the country both politically and economically. In the past, such political polarisation had caused great harm to the country.

The government needs to convince the opposition to engage in a serious dialogue. Since the PTI has formed a democratic government in the country, it must promote a reconciliatory and peaceful environment instead of resorting to blame games.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai