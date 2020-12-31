Health worker burns to death

A lady health worker died in a fire that erupted in her house in Surjani town on Wednesday. According to police, the house was located in Gulshan-e-Noor within the Surjani Town police limits. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was identified as 65-year-old Sumera, daughter of Sabir.

Police said the deceased woman’s friends informed them after they did not get any response from the victim. As police reached the property and broke the lock, they found her burnt body. Apparently, the woman’s bed had accidentally caught fire from a stove, police said, adding that the woman was a health worker by profession and unmarried. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a couple and their minor son sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted after an explosion at a residential apartment in Liaquatabad.