City to be under Section 144 on New Year’s Eve

Imposing Section 144 in the metropolis on New Year’s Eve, the city administration has placed a ban on carrying weapons.

Action would be taken against anyone found involved in aerial firing, said a notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Monday. The ban on aerial firing has been placed to “ensure safety and protection of human lives”, it said.

The deputy commissioners and the assistant commissioners of Karachi have been authorised to take action against the violators in coordination with the relevant senior superintendents of police and get them booked under Section 188 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the violation of Section 144.