Micro-smart lockdown imposed as cases rise in parts of District Central

Authorities have imposed a micro-smart lockdown in three sub-divisions of District Central -- Gulberg, North Nazimabad and North Karachi -- in the wake of growing coronavirus cases in these areas.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner’s office, the lockdown, which started on Wednesday, would remain in place till January 13, 2021, in only the relevant parts of union councils 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

The Covid hotspots fall in blocks 3, 17, 13, 7, 14, 15 and 20 of Gulberg, blocks C, L, B, C, I, J; Sectors 15A-, 11A and 11B of North Karachi and Sector 15A-4 and 14B of North Nazimabad.

Masks have been made mandatory in the affected areas for everyone, movement of people has been restricted, and only grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open from 10am to 8pm. Other businesses and industrial units will remain closed.

No takeaway or home delivery service will be allowed from the restaurants or food joints in these areas as they will also remain closed. Dine-in is already prohibited across the city. Only one attendant will be allowed with a patient.

All family gatherings, motorcycle-pillion riding, public transport, including rickshaw, taxi, bus and ride-sharing service, will remain banned during the lockdown, and residents of these areas have been advised to stay inside their homes and come out only when necessary.

The notification added that the government would make every effort to provide ration to the needy people residing in these areas through philanthropic organisations and its own resources. Also, they will arrange mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores.