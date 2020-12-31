JI to protest if no step taken to clean up City

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has announced taking to the streets in protest if the government did not take steps to clean the City by 10 January.

The corruption of previous rulers and the incompetence of the present government turned the city of gardens into a huge pile of rubbish, said JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid addressing a press conference here Wednesday. He said the year 2021 should be a year of relief for the people. He said the masses already suffering from COVID-19 were left unprotected against any other epidemic due to the filth.

IJI: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has lashed out at the government for mercilessly increasing prices of essential commodities after the PDM’s threat has been largely neutralised. Further raise in power tariff and petrol prices amount to extreme cruelty against the poor already crushed under price hike and unemployment, he said in a joint statement with other leaders of the alliance including Maulana Abdul Rauf Malik, Pir Waliullah Bukhari, Abdul Sattar Niazi, Prof Fayyaz Salfi, Qari Habib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Abdul Hafeez Okarvi and Prof Naeem-ur-Rehman on Wednesday.