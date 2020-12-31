close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

Governor Sarwar lauds efforts to promote Pak-China bilateral trade

Lahore

Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) in promoting bilateral trade between the two countries with transfer of modern technology into Pakistan. In a meeting with PCJCCI president SM Naveed at Governor House here Wednesday, the governor discussed hurdles to promoting trade and investment relations between China and Pakistan. The meeting was attended by senior vice-president Daud Ahmed, vice-president Khalid Raffique Ch and executive members Moazzam Ali Ghurki and Zaki Ijaz of PCJCCI.

The governor appreciated taking up PCJCCI proposals to federal and provincial departments concerned for successful implementation of PCJCCI progressive plans to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China.

