Rescue 1122 rescued over 1.1m victims during 2020

LAHORE:The Director General Punjab Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the year 2020 brought a paradigm shift in the life styles of people and the management of emergencies.

He was presiding over Annual Performance 2020 meeting of Rescue 1122 at Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday. All heads of wings, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters & Academy and others also attended the meeting.

DG Rescue also revealed that despite the corona fear Rescue Service rescued over 1.1 million emergency victims while responding to over one million emergencies with an average response time of 7 minutes across Punjab. These emergencies include over 310,000 road traffic crashes, over 572,000 medical emergencies, over 15,500 fire incidents, over 1000 structural collapse incident, over 31,100 crime incidents, over 1400 drowning incidents, over 1 hundred cylinder blasts and over 115,000 miscellaneous emergencies in 2020.

Moreover, he illustrated that Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) managed over 197000 emergencies in 2020 with an average response time of 4 minutes which is an achievement even internationally. Patient Transfer Service (PTS) of Rescue 1122 shifted over 162000 critically ill patients from Primary to Specialized Healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, Rescue Service after establishment of over 5000 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab provided training to over 150,0000 community members across Punjab for saving lives.