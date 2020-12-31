Workers demand raise

LAHORE:The All Pakistan Workers Confederation in a press conference Wednesday demanded the prime minister to raise wages and pension of the workers employed in government, semi-government, public utilities, industrial and commercial sector, banks and media by at least 30pc since there was no increase in wages and pensions in the annual budget 2020-2021.

They urged the federal government and the provincial governments to check rising prices of essential commodities and freeze their prices after reducing them to save the wage earners and poor segment of society from social hardships.

Drawing the premier’s attention to aggravating unemployment and abject poverty in the country, they have called for providing social protection to the unemployed youth and workforce in the country. They demanded the federal and provincial governments to bring the contract and temporary in these sectors on regular basis. They demanded the PM to ensure implementation of labour laws to protect the basic rights of the workers, ensuring them safe and healthy working conditions and prevent them from accident, occupational diseases and coronavirus; convene national tripartite labour conference in conformity with ILO Convention 81 ratified by the government to give voice to the working class to represent their demands in decision making bodies.