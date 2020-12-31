CM Usman Buzdar blasts Opp for doing politics of chaos

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the nefarious narrative of the opposition parties has been exposed, as they have no development programme for masses.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said that corruption was the hallmark of the opposition leaders and asserted that the PDM was disappointed because of lack of public interest. The looters could not hoodwink masses anymore, he held and regretted that the opposition had sidelined the national interest to achieve its temporal political objectives.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition parties’ political stance was wholly undemocratic, adding that the PDM was bent upon obstructing the development process. Politics of chaos was totally unwise and against the national interest, he stressed. It was deplorable that the opposition was trying to achieve a personal agenda by spreading anarchy in the country, the CM said adding that the threat of resignations and long march was nothing more than a political stunt.

On the other side, the people wanted the country to move forward, he added. The chief minister said that those who looted national exchequer would have to be answerable as elimination of corruption, loot and plunder was imperative for country’s progress.

The chief minister wondered that corrupt elements who robbed national kitty during their regimes were now talking about the masses. The country would have not indebted had there been no corruption in the past, remarked the chief minister and regretted that the country was left behind due to the menace of corruption.

He said the opposition had no agenda other than the protection of looted money; however, he added that such elements would not be allowed to create hurdles to the way of journey of development in the country. Past rulers did nothing for the people in their tenures and now they were gathered to protect their personal agenda only, the CM added.