Lebanon blast

Beirut: The office of Lebanon’s caretaker premier backtracked Wednesday a day after citing him as saying an FBI report found 500 tonnes of fertiliser caused the devastating Beirut port blast. Hassan Diab, who resigned in the wake of the August 4 blast that killed more than 200 people, said last summer that more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser had been stored haphazardly at a port warehouse for years.