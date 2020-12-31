New tremors shake Croatia after deadly quake

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PETRINJA, Croatia: Fresh tremors shook Croatia on Wednesday as the Adriatic country was still picking up the pieces of a deadly earthquake that claimed seven lives and reduced buildings to rubble the day before.
The series of aftershocks jangled nerves in towns south of Zagreb where Tuesday’s major 6.4-magnitude flattened village homes, left gaping holes in buildings and crushed cars under mountains of bricks. Many in and around the hard-hit town of Petrinja spent a sleepless night in fear of new tremors, with some opting to stay in their cars or shelter in a nearby military barracks.