Thu Dec 31, 2020
AFP
December 31, 2020

Ugandan lawyer detained

World

KAMPALA: A court in Uganda on Wednesday granted bail to the country’s highest-profile human rights lawyer, whose detention ahead of a tense election next month was widely seen as politically motivated. Nicholas Opiyo, an internationally-recognised human rights campaigner and outspoken government critic, was arrested last week on charges of money laundering and detained in prison, drawing condemnation from around the globe and strident calls for his immediate release.

