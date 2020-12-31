Turkey dismisses fears of Uighur deportations to China

ANKARA: Turkey on Wednesday brushed aside fears that a new extradition treaty with China would result in Ankara deporting Muslim Uighurs en masse.

About 20 Uighurs with Turkish citizenship picketed China’s consulate in Istanbul after the Chinese parliament ratified the 2017 treaty on Saturday. Ankara has not yet ratified the agreement, but its approval in Beijing has put Turkey’s estimated 50,000-strong Uighur community on edge. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not say when Turkey’s parliament might debate the agreement.