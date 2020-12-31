Ugandan lawyer detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KAMPALA: A court in Uganda on Wednesday granted bail to the country’s highest-profile human rights lawyer, whose detention ahead of a tense election next month was widely seen as politically motivated. Nicholas Opiyo, an internationally-recognised human rights campaigner and outspoken government critic, was arrested last week on charges of money laundering and detained in prison, drawing condemnation from around the globe and strident calls for his immediate release.